Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

