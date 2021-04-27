Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $225.56.

