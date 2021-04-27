Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 37 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.68.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

