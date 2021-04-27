Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 2,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.