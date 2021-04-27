Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

EWTX stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cricut Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.