Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Announces Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 6,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

