Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.