Welch Group LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $764.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

