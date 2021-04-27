Welch Group LLC Invests $292,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.39% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

COP opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.