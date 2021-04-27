Welch Group LLC Invests $400,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.