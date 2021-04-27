Welch Group LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.