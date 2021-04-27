Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Sony by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

