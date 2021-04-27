Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

