Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

