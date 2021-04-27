Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.