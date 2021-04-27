Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.69

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.69 and last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 62103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

