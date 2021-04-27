William Scott Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $174,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 41,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

