William Williams Acquires 82,750 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) Director William Williams acquired 82,750 shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$342,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,211.29.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.05. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$28.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.28.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

