Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $245.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.