Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.43. 93,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

