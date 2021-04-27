Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

