Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. 98,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

