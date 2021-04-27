Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

