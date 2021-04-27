Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 329,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

