Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $60,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.37. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

