Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

