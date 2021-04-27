WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

WETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $981.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

