Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $309.11 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average of $276.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.