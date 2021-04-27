World Fuel Services (INT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE:INT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.