Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.