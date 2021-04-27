Yandex (YNDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YNDX opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

