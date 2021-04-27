Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.