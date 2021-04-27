Yasunori Kaneko Buys 4,133 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

