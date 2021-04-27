Yellow Road Price Reaches $8.85 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $871,687.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00016096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

