YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,944,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

