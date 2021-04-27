YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $458.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.89 and a 1 year high of $460.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

