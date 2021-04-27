YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

