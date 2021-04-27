YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

