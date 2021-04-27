YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

