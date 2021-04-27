YIELD App Market Capitalization Hits $83.31 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $83.31 million and $8.69 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

