Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,171. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

