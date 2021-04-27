Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings. HSBC reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

