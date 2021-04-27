Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.51). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SURF. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

