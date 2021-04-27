Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.