Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

