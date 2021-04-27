Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,249 shares of company stock worth $3,250,905 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

