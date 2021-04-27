Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.11. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $777.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

