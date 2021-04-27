Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post $5.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.82. The company had a trading volume of 185,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,010. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $120.74 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.