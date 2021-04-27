Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.09. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 922,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,991,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

