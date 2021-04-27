Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Autoliv posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

ALV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 807,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

